Isaiah Joe scored 24 points and Mason Jones had 21, including a pair of 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions late, and Arkansas erased an 11-point, second-half deficit for a 71-64 win at Indiana.

12/29/2019 9:51:33 PM (GMT -5:00)