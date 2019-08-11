Jimtown has high expectations for 2019 season

The Jimtown Jimmies have high expectations for their 2019 campaign.

Head Coach Mike Campbell continues to lead the Jimmies, including his son, quarterback Clay Campbell.

Last season Jimtown finished 5-5.

This year, the team wants to bring back strong leadership and discipline that has brought them success in the past.

“I want them to be a very disciplined, physical football team that looks like they are having fun playing,” Head Coach Mike Campbell said. “If they can do those things, we can win a lot of games that way and we can put ourselves in a position to win that way.”

“Right now, I think a lot of people overlook us because the last few years we haven't been as great as we were in the past,” senior quarterback Clay Campbell said. “I want people to stop overlooking us and when they see Jimtown on the schedule it's like, ‘Oh Crap’ instead of ‘Oh it's just Jimtown.’ We want them to fear playing us.

“People need to feel like we're going to be the old Jimtown back in the day,” senior wide receiver Dustin Whitman said. “Just ground and pound. That's our goal and that's what we're going to do.”

Jimtown opens up their season Aug. 23 against NorthWood.

