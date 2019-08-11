Jimtown football thrilled with new turf field

The Jimtown Jimmies have wrapped up their first week of practice on their brand new artificial turf field.

The Jimmies finished last 5-5 with the old Knepp Field that players say was very muddy by the end of the year.

The school will be re-naming the stadium to Sharpe Stadium after longtime Jimtown coach Bill Sharpe.

For the team, they are thrilled with the new turf and feel blessed to play on it.

“It's a wonderful facility,” head coach Mike Campbell said. “The kids are excited about it. The great thing is the convenience about it. You don't have to worry about it getting mowed or lined. So it's a surface that's always available. The kids are excited about it. I'm excited about it being named Sharpe Stadium. He was such an influence to me, and to so many other people in this community. So that's going to be a special night.”

“It's great, the turf,” senior wide receiver Dustin Whitman said. “Just the whole practice atmosphere is a lot better. There's just random people that come out to watch us practice. You just feel a lot faster. A better feel.

“It’s awesome,” senior quarterback Clay Campbell said. “If you just look at it right now, it's so awesome looking. You can't ask for anything else. I'm just speechless every day I come out here. I just feel so blessed to play on it.”

Jimtown will be dedicating Sharpe stadium during their first home game on Sept. 13.

