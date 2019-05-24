Jimtown and Northridge claim sectional championships

On Friday night, two sectional softball champions were crowned.

In the 4A Warsaw sectional, Northridge took down Concord with the dominating 13-0 win.

In the 3A NorthWood sectional, Jimtown was down to their final out and came back to win 4-3 over Knox.

"It was very emotional," Jimtown head coach Brandy Eberhart said. "Very crazy. Unbelievable really. I honestly don't think I've jumped so high in my life so it was awesome. Wheeling them around, trying to get them in, it was unbelievable."

It was the Jimmies first sectional championship since 2011.

"One of the best moments," Jimtown outfielder Gabrielle Desimone said. "We just won sectionals. Jimtown has not done that since 2011. Like what? It's crazy. I'm just glad I am a part of it and hopefully next year we can do the same thing."