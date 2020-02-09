Jets use 4-goal third period to rally past Blackhawks 5-2

Andrew Copp had the go-ahead score in Winnipeg's four-goal third period and the Jets rallied to beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2.

Copp gave Winnipeg a 3-2 lead when he beat Corey Crawford up high from in close with 6:33 left after taking a perfect pass from forward Jack Roslovic.

Kyle Connor had a pair of goals, and Blake Wheeler and Patrick Laine also scored for the Jets, who trailed 2-0 after 20 minutes.

Dominik Kubalik and Brandon Saad scored for the Blackhawks. \

Connor Hellebuyck made 24 saves to help the Jets win their third straight.

2/9/2020 10:12:09 PM (GMT -5:00)

