Blake Wheeler, Andrew Copp and Patrik Laine scored in a two-minute span in the second period and the Winnipeg Jets dealt the Detroit Red Wings their 12th straight loss, 5-1.

Adam Lowry and Mark Scheifele also scored for the Jets. Christoffer Ehn scored his first goal of the season for the Red Wings

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

12/10/2019 11:07:45 PM (GMT -5:00)