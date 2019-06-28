Jerry Kelly keeps his hot streak going at the U.S. Senior Open

Jerry Kelly might be the hottest golfer in the U.S. Senior Open. Last week he won the American Family Insurance Championship; and now, he's put himself near the top of the leader board.

After shooting six-under yesterday, Kelly came out and did it again: shooting for six-under for the second straight day while not shooting over par once.

Kelly sits at 12-under par through the first two rounds just two strokes back of Steve Stricker.

"I'm confident in the way I am striking the ball and putting it and chipping it," Kelly said. "But it still comes down to execution and keeping your mental side in there."

The Madison, Wisconsin native says he feels like he has been playing some of his best golf over the past five weeks and is excited to be at the top of the leader board heading into Round 3.

"I would much rather be in the lead group and see what's going on," Kelly said. "I'm a scoreboard watcher. I might as well watch the guy on the scoreboard, that's totally fine with me. I putt better when I watch that stroke."

Kelly actually took down today's leader Steve Stricker in last week's American Family Insurance Championship in a three hole playoff but today Stricker has the edge