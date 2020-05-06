Jerry Bracey broke out in senior season at Marian High School

Marian senior guard Jerry Bracey had big goals for this season.

"We were definitely going to make it to Semi-State or State for sure, in my opinion," Bracey said.

He helped lead the Knights to their first Sectional title since 2016, but now any hopes of winning a state title are gone. However, that won't stop the great memories from Bracey's senior year.

"I started watching old Hudl games just reminiscing on the season," Bracey said. "Just missing it. Just part of adjusting and it's a part of life. Just time to accept what we did and be thankful I was able to have an amazing season with the guys."

Bracey was hoping the state tournament would get him some more looks from college coaches. Despite not being able to play, Bracey is working harder than ever to prepare for that next chapter.

"It's time to get ready for the next step," Bracey said. "It's time to work out, get better and become better in more aspects of the game to get ready for the next level."

Bracey says he is more than ready for that next level.

"I can't wait," Bracey said. "It's kinda like a business now and it gets you set up for your life. It's the next step and I'm ready. The competition is going to be there. It's going to be harder but I'm up for the challenge."

Bracey knows college ball will be a challenge, but what isn't challenging at all, is remembering the special times at Marian High School.

"Just the bond and relationships with the seniors was just amazing," Bracey said. "That really helped us win a lot of huge games this season."

Bracey does not know where he will play college ball yet but knows wherever he goes, they'll get a hard worker.