Jerome Bettis weighs in on the 2019 Notre Dame football team

There are just three weeks until Notre Dame's season opener on the road against the Louisville Cardinals, and the expectations are high inside the Fighting Irish locker room after coming off of the program's first appearance in the College Football Playoff.

But the expectations for the season are high for some Notre Dame football alums. Hall of Famer and former Golden Domer Jerome Bettis believes Brian Kelly has this program in the right place and ready to compete for a National Championship.

"I think Coach Kelly has done an amazing job of recruiting kids that are right for Notre Dame but also have given us an opportunity to become competitive on a national stage," Bettis said. "I think that's what it is all about. I think the more we're able to perform on a national stage our players have a sense of what's needed, what's necessary to perform at the highest level."