Jerome Bettis thrilled to be honorary co-chairmen for the U.S. Senior Open

Notre Dame football legend Jerome Bettis drew quite the crowd at the Merchandise center near the main entrance of the U.S. Senior Open, where he took pictures and signed autographs for Irish fans.

The "Bus" is an honorary co-chairmen of the U.S. Senior open along with 1987 Heisman winner Tim Brown and he is thrilled to be chosen to represent Notre Dame at the tournament.

“It’s an amazing honor because they could have chosen a lot of other great players that have played at the University," Bettis said. "To choose us to carry the mantle, if you will, for all the former players who have played here with us, it was a tremendous honor and one that didn’t take lightly. So I really appreciate the opportunity, and it’s been more than I could have ever thought it was.”

