Jillian Hollis happy to be back at late grandfather's old stomping grounds

Yesterday was the final round of the four winds invitational where Perrine Delacour finished in first after shooting -9 under for the tournament.

Right behind her was the former Georgia Bulldog Jillian Hollis who placed second in the Invitational after shooting -7 under par.

Playing golf in South Bend this past weekend was a treat for Hollis..That's because her late grandfather Paul Minnich golfed for Notre Dame back in the early 1950s.

Hollis was happy to play at her grandfather's old stomping grounds.

"I think he'd be just so happy to be here just like my grandma and my mom are here with me," Hollis said. "I know he is witnessing it right now because he walks with me all the time, in practice, in the fairway, at all of my tournaments so I feel like he is always with me."

With her grandfather's help, Hollis also collected over 14 thousand dollars for finishing in second place.