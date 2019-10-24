Jeff Jackson ready to play against his former team this weekend

There will not be a big rivalry on the ice this weekend at the Compton Family Ice Arena, but Notre Dame's opponent definitely brings back some memories for head coach Jeff Jackson.

The Irish Icers will hit the ice with Lake Superior State for a two-game set on Friday and Saturday night.

Lake State is where Jackson got his first coaching gig in 1986. He was promoted to head coach of the Lakers in 1990, holding that position for six seasons.

Jackson says he's received all sorts of text messages and emails from former players and is excited to face his old team this weekend.

"Playing Lake State always has a little bit of a sentiment to me even though it's been a long time since I've been there," Jackson said. "To me it's more about the guys who played for me who I still communicate with quite regularly. I still have good friends up there. You always look back to where you got your start, your first opportunity to get in the business and that was my start."

Game 1 of the series between Jackson and Lake State begins Friday night at the Compton Family Ice Arena.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.

