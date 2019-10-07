Jeff Jackson hopes Irish can take 'next step' to win national championship

Notre Dame hockey season is right around the corner. The Fighting Irish kick off their season Friday Night at the Compton Family Ice Arena against the Air Force.

Notre Dame is coming off of back to back Big Ten Tournament Championships and have made the NCAA Tournament in four consecutive seasons.

But the Irish have not won a National Championship under Jeff Jackson, and the head coach hopes his team can win the big one this year.

"First of all, you have to get the NCAA Tournament," Jackson said. "That's the biggest challenge. We've done that. We've put ourselves in position to win one, and we haven't that right step. It's a matter of having all of the right ingredients. First of all, it starts with the cultural we've obtained - the right group of kids with the right attitude. We've had that for the last several years. My biggest thing is going to be solidifying our back end, getting our power play in order those are the two things in my mind right now."

The other thing Jackson says is on his mind right now is to make steady progress for the first month of the season, and that starts Friday night with Air Force.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7 PM.

