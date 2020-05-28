Javond Ball loves how Niles turned him into a man

Niles senior Javond Ball is all about speed whether that was on the football field, on the track or taking down opponents on the mat.

His true love is football. However, Ball didn't know if he wanted to play at the next level.

"My mom and dad were talking to me saying, 'You just have to trust your gut,'" Ball said. "I was watching a bunch of my highlights again and I was like, 'I can't just stop after high school, I have to keep going.'"

Just a few weeks ago, Ball got that opportunity to play football at the next level. He earned a full scholarship to play football at Aurora University in Chicago.

"I want to continue playing football so being able to do that for a couple of more years is great to me," Ball said. "They was telling me that I was one of the best offensive threats they have seen so I was liking how that was sounding."

Ball likes how that sounds but loves how Niles made him into the man he is today.

"They helped changed my whole character," Ball said. "I learned a lot of things going through Niles so it helped me determine what my life was going to be a good man when I get older."

And when he gets older, Ball wants people at Niles to remember him as someone who always got the job done no matter what.

"I am a humble one," Ball said. "I let my actions speak more than my words. That's what coach says. I'm more of a leader by how I do it. Instead of just talking, I lead by example. I just want to be remembered as that person that everyone was able to friends with. I wasn't mean to anybody. I was just a good person to be around."