Javon McKinley finds his place in the Irish offense

When you think of a Fighting Irish receiver, most of the time Chase Claypool or Chris Finke would come to mind, but there's one receiver who is breaking through.

Javon McKinley is making the most of his increased playing time.

"More than anything else, you're seeing a guy really who this is his first year of playing," head coach Brian Kelly said. "I know he's been in the program a long time, but it's been one of those slow starts for a guy, and I really think that he is going to continue to ascend in the program.”

In five games this season, the senior has three touchdowns with 200 yards.

McKinley is a former four-star recruit who hadn't quite found his place in the offense heading into the 2019 campaign.

But now, he and Kelly say it is due to his strong relationship with Ian Book.

“Probably opportunity,” Kelly said. “I think in the Virginia game, he got a couple of catches certainly. You know, Ian Book really trusts him. They kind of grew up together on the scout team and have a great relationship. I think there's a lot of trust there, and I would not be surprised to see him continue to grow into the offense."

McKinley and the Irish take the field Saturday night against rival USC right here on WNDU. Kickoff is set for 7:30.

