Jahmir Smith proves he's a reliable running back

The Fighting Irish are back in action at Notre Dame Stadium in just two days and they'll look to get their running game back on track.

After a monster rushing game with 308 yards against USC, the Irish came to a screeching halt against Michigan only rushing for 47 yards.

One of the backs looking to rebound is sophomore Jahmir Smith.

Smith had a breakthrough first game of the year against Louisville finding the end zone twice.

He missed two games with a toe injury but has developed into a reliable back.

“He's progressed in pass protection,” head coach Brian Kelly said. “He showed that on Saturday on a couple of nice pickups for us. So some reliability and trust, first of all is an important piece of this whole picture at the running back. The second thing he's got good vision. He can see a jump cut. He knows when to spill it outside. He's got a burst, a quick first step bursts. Runs hard.”

His offensive line likes having him in the back field.

“I love whenever he's back there I know he's going to run as hard as he can,” offensive tackle Robert Hainsey said. “That's really exciting for an offensive line having a guy back there that's as tough as him who's going to run, run their butt off no matter what.”

Smith and the Irish are back in action Sat. at 2:30 p.m. against Virginia Tech.

