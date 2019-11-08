Irish RB Jafar Armstrong is happy to be healthy once again

The Fighting Irish are back on the road, and one Domer who is back in the lineup is running back Jafar Armstrong.

Armstrong suffered a serious groin injury on the first drive of the season against Louisville and didn't get any substantial playing time until the Michigan game two weeks ago.

However, last weekend against Virginia Tech, Armstrong really made his presence known, totaling a combined 86 yards against the Hokies.

Armstrong says missing most of the season isn't ideal, but he's happy to be healthy and is ready to make an impact against Duke.

"It's pretty frustrating, but it's all about life," Armstrong said. "Life is going to have some roadblocks, and it's all about how you come back and bounce back. Everyone is going to fall down, but I fall down and I get up every time. It feels great. It was a rough stretch of the year, but it's all about how you handle adversity. It feels good to be healthy and play with my brothers. Feels great, and I'm just excited to be back and play the game I love."

Armstrong and the Fighting Irish kick off against the Duke Blue Devils Saturday at 7:30 p.m. on the ACC Network.

