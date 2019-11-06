Jafar Armstrong excited to be back after injury

At the beginning of the season, many thought the Irish would have a two-headed monster in the backfield with Jafar Armstrong and Tony Jones Jr., but injuries have plagued the running backs all season.

Armstrong is finally getting back to playing the game he loves.

He only had two carries in the season opener at Louisville before leaving with a torn abdominal muscle.

That injury left him sidelined for four weeks before returning for the USC game.

“It's pretty frustrating, but like I said, it's all about life and how you respond,” Armstrong said. “Life's going to have some roadblocks, and it's all about how you come back and bounce back. You know, everyone's going to fall down, but you fall down nine, get up 10.”

But it wasn't until this past weekend that Armstrong was the lead back for the Irish. Jones missed the game with an injury of his own.

Armstrong rushed for 37 yards on 19 carries for the Golden Domers.

“I felt good the Michigan game,” Armstrong said. “I felt 100% the Michigan game. You know, this game was the first game this year where I felt like I got most of the reps. You know, I've been feeling good, but football's hard, man. There's many times were it’s not there, but you've just got to keep pushing forward. You've just got to keep being tough and know when it's your time to make a play, you make a play.”

He says not being able to play for much of the season is frustrating but maintains a positive attitude.

“You know it feels great,” Armstrong said. “A rough start to the year but it's all about how you handle adversity. It feels good to be healthy and coming out and playing with my brothers. I feel great and just excited to be back out playing every week, playing the game I love.”

And about that fumble that resulted in a 98-yard touchdown just before the half? Armstrong says he was obviously annoyed but forgot about it during halftime and just wanted to get back out there and play.

