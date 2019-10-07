Jafar Armstrong could make return from injury against USC

On the first drive of Notre Dame's season against Louisville, running back Jafar Armstrong suffered an abdominal muscle tear and has not seen the field since.

But this weekend, Armstrong could possibly be making his return to the gridiron.

Armstrong dressed out against Bowling Green but did not take any snaps against the Falcons.

He practiced on a limited basis last week, but Kelly says Armstrong will run through a "much more vigorous" test on Tuesday, when Notre Dame returns to the practice field.

Kelly said there is a possibility Armstrong could play on Saturday based on how he feels after practice.

This is the second time in two seasons Armstrong has missed an extended period of time due to injury, and Kelly says if he decides to play Armstrong, he will try to ease him back into the mix.

"He's a dynamic player; just hasn't played very much," Kelly said. "I don't know if we can expect him to throw on a cape and play like Superman this weekend. There is going to be a process of coming back, especially at the running back position. You can't go from not playing for six weeks and have a workload of 50 plays. If we could get 20 plays out of him, that would be terrific. We'll see how things go this week. We put him in very competitive situations. I think I talked about that after the game. We'll see how he responds to this competitive situations."

Armstrong is expected to get some carries on Saturday when the Irish welcome in the USC Trojans to Notre Dame Stadium.

Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m., and you can catch the game right here on WNDU.

