Jackson-Davis helps lead Indiana past Nebraska 89-64

Indiana freshman Trayce Jackson-Davis had a double double of 11 points and career-high 17 rebounds to help lead the Hoosiers to an 89-64 romp over Nebraska in the opening round of the Big Ten Tournament.

Armaan Franklin led the Hoosiers with 13 points, Justin Smith and Devonte Green each scored 12 and Al Durham added 11.

The 11th-seeded Hoosiers (20-12) will now play sixth-seeded Penn State (21-10).

Indiana split its two meetings with the Nittany Lions.

Kevin Cross led Nebraska with 23 points.

