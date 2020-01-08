Jackson-Davis fuels late charge to get Indiana past Wildcats

Trayce Jackson-Davis made the tie-breaking free throws with 1:57 left and capped a late rally to give the Indiana Hoosiers a 66-62 victory over Northwestern.

Indiana snapped a two-game losing streak despite trailing almost the entire second half. Jackson-Davis finished with 21 points and seven rebounds.

Northwestern led by 10 at the midway through the second half and still led 59-54 with 3:29 to go. But the Wildcats only scored three points the rest of the game and Jackson-Davis scored eight of the Hoosiers last 10 points.

Pat Spencer scored 15 points to lead Northwestern.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

1/8/2020 9:44:27 PM (GMT -5:00)

