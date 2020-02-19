Jackson-Davis career game leads Indiana past Minnesota 68-56

Trayce Jackson-Davis had 27 points and 16 rebounds, both career highs, to lead Indiana's second-half takeover of Minnesota.

The Hoosiers beat the Gophers 68-56 for just their second win in the last seven games. Race Thompson added nine points and 10 rebounds and Devonte Green scored 11 points, as Indiana moved out of the bottom four of the Big Ten.

Marcus Carr and Payton Willis each scored 12 points for Minnesota, which went just 4 for 25 from 3-point range.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

2/19/2020 11:26:40 PM (GMT -5:00)

