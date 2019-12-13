Jackson-Davis' big 2nd half leads Hoosiers past Nebraska

Rob Phinisee scored seven of his season-high 16 points in overtime and Trayce Jackson-Davis added a career-high 25 points to help the Indiana Hoosiers get past Nebraska 96-90.

Indiana won its first Big Ten game of the season and its second straight overall.

Dachon Burke Jr. had a career-high 25 points and Haanif Cheatham finished with 21 to lead Nebraska.

The Cornhuskers have lost three straight and had their longest winning streak in the series snapped at three.

