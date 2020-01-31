Irving scores season-high 54, Nets beat Bulls 133-118

Kyrie Irving scored a season-high 54 points, making all 10 shots in the first half and 19 of 23 for the game, to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 133-118 victory over the Chicago Bulls.

Irving’s previous season high was 50 against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the season-opening 127-126 loss on Oct. 23. Irving is the first player in Nets franchise history to score 45 points in three games in a single season.

Chicago, which trailed by as much as 21, fell to 19-32. Zach LaVine led the Bulls with 22.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

1/31/2020 11:31:26 PM (GMT -5:00)

