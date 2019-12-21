Irish work on offensive adjustments without Chip Long

There is just a week away from the Camping Wold Bowl and Notre Dame is getting in their final practices on campus.

The Fighting Irish are figuring out what an offense without Chip Long looks like.

Head Coach Brian Kelly still would not say who would be calling the plays in the bowl game but is happy with the work Lance Taylor and Tommy Rees have been doing.

Kelly says it's all about collaboration to improve the offense even though the team set a program record for most points scored this season.

"I thought they've really done exactly what I was looking for for the last couple of days," Kelly said. "I think you'll clearly see some of the things that we want to accomplish in terms of the consistency in the running game and in the passing game too. And again this was an offense that was pretty darn good too. We're not talking about reinventing the wheel here. These are much more about the staff collaborating on how we want to achieve at the end of the day our offense coming together as one."

The Irish and Iowa State meet in the Camping World Bowl next Saturday at noon.

Our live reports from Orlando begin this Thursday.