Irish women's soccer wins season opener

The Notre Dame Women's Soccer team opened up its season against Saint Louis.

Late in the second half Kiki Van Zanten charged to the goal and got tripped up with Saint Louis goalie Mary Niehaus.

Niehaus was given a red card and ejected from the game.

Kasey Hartmann came in as her replacement.

In the 77th minute, Sammi Fisher lined up to take the penalty kick and fired it just out of the reach of Hartmann into the back of the net for the goal.

Irish take the season opener 1-0.

After the game Irish head coach Nate Norman and Fisher talked about the craziness of that goal.

“It's an interesting situation,” Norman said. “It's a unique situation you don't see that very often. I think for whoever is taking the PK just to be calm because you haven’t seen that person. You gotta stay focused and stay relaxed and put the ball in the back of the net, which is what Sammi did."

“It was a little nerve wracking just because it took so long and I wanted to get it over with,” Fisher said. “But once I took my breath and calmed down a bit, it just kind of helped me. I was just zoned in and it really just helped me. Saw the goalie move one way and just slotted the other way.”

The Fighting Irish will be back at home on Sunday to play Northwestern.

Game time is scheduled for 4 pm.

