Irish wide receiver Michael Young thrilled to be back on the field

For the last two weeks, Brian Kelly had two key players on offense return from broken collarbones.

Before Georgia, it was tight end Cole Kmet, and last week against Virginia, it was wide receiver Michael Young.

Young broke his collarbone on Aug. 17 in the Golden Domers' open practice inside Notre Dame Stadium.

In his first game action of 2019 in the House that Rockne Built, Young recorded three catches for 19 yards. While that might not seem like a lot of production, Kelly says Young's return is huge.

Kelly says it not only helps Ian Book to give him another weapon on offense but Young also opens up wide receiver Chris Finke where he's able to return to his natural position.

Kelly, Book and Finke are all happy that Young is back, but no one is more excited than Young himself.

"I can't even explain how I felt," Young said. "I was literally overwhelmed with emotion. I was so hyped and so amped I had to calm myself down when I was out there. It's funny, because normally I am one of the guys that I don't say much before games. I'm so anxious because obviously I want to go out there and perform to the best of my ability. Last week it was just full go from morning to night until after the game. I was so hyped and amped. I was just so excited to get out there and play again to play with my guys that I've been working with for the last year and a half."

Young and the Fighting Irish take the field at Notre Dame Stadium once again Saturday when the Golden Domers host Bowling Green.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m., and you can catch the game on WNDU.

