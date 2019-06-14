Irish well-represented in the WNBA

There are nine former Notre Dame women's basketball players currently tearing it up in the WNBA.

Of the 12 teams in the WNBA, there are former Golden Domers on seven of them.

"The Irish in the WNBA is getting deep, and that can attest to the success the Notre Dame program has had in recruiting great players as well as developing great players so they can compete at the next level," Indiana Fever forward Natalie Achonwa said. "Hats off to coach McGraw and the program for developing us into pros."

The Irish alumnae are thrilled to see so many players from their alma mater represented on the court in the WNBA every single night.

"We've been together for a while at college," Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale said. "I'm proud of all four of them being in the WNBA. I get to play against the other ones coming up soon, so I'm excited to see them. I'm just proud all of the work we put together in college is paying off."

There is only one school that has more alumnae playing in the WNBA than Notre Dame, and it's their rival UCONN. There are currently 17 Huskies playing in the WNBA. Notre Dame is second with nine players in the association.

