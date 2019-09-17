Irish want to rely on offensive depth for Georgia matchup

With just four days until the highly anticipated top ten showdown with Georgia, the Fighting Irish are making sure everyone is prepared.

A key in their preparation means having every team in the offense prepared for any moment their number might be called.

It’s all part of head coach Brian Kelly’s next man in mentality.

Against New Mexico, the Fighting Irish not only scored 66 points, but five players scored their first career touchdown.

Having that strong of an offensive depth as the Irish confident heading down to Georgia.

“It's huge,” quarterback Ian Book said. “Obviously been working with those guys since January since that Clemson game was over. I'm been working on all the chemistry with them and when it starts working out and things really start clicking, it's huge. Nothing I have to worry about. When I go out there, whosever on the field when I'm out there, I completely trust to make the play so I couldn't ask for anything more as a quarterback. "

“Guys being out there and making plays, it just brings their confidence up,” wide receiver Chris Finke said. “It brings their playmaking up another level, which adds to the amount of people we can count on to help the offense out.”

“So all those guys just needed the opportunity to go up there and make a catch,” Kelly said. “So there is no doubt, you know, the competition will be greater, but you need to make some plays to build that inner confidence that you can do it all the time.”