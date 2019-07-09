Irish use last-place finish in ACC for motivation during summer workouts

The Notre Dame men's basketball team hit the practice floor Tuesday afternoon as they continue their summer workouts.

"The kids want to work, and we have a great group of guys," Irish head basketball coach Mike Brey said. "They have a chip on their shoulder. We are all disappointed in last season, and we are trying to regain some momentum. The guys we've had, it's good competition."

It's been a longer offseason than usual for the Irish after not making the NCAA Tournament or the NIT after a last-place finish in the ACC this past season.

A new year always gives the players extra incentive to perform better, but after last year's finish in the cellar, the motivation to succeed is at an all-time high for Notre Dame.

"It's extremely motivating," Irish forward John Mooney said. "When you finish last in the ACC, you have a chip on your shoulder. I think everyone in the locker room does. I think that is certainly going to benefit us while we are continuing our summer workouts. Just going at it each and every day with an edge, with the chip that we are poor right now and we've got to work hard to get out of it."

