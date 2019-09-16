Irish turn all attention to showdown at Georgia

It's a game that many college football fans across the country have had circled on their calendar all season: Notre Dame at Georgia.

Now that the showdown is only five days away, Notre Dame is focused on its preparation.

It will be only the third ever matchup between the two powerhouses. The last one came in 2017, where the Dogs handed Notre Dame its last loss at home.

Before that, you'll have to go back to the 1980s, when Georgia defeated the Blue and Gold in the Sugar Bowl.

Head coach Brian Kelly is preparing his team any way he can, from loud music and crowd sound in the new athletic center to mother nature helping out the team with warmer-than-normal temperatures expected throughout the week.

“The most important thing will be how we prepare,” Kelly said. “I mean, it will be in our preparation. If we do a great job preparing, we can go play the game, play fast, play free and then the best team wins. So it will be in our preparation. It won't be because the crowd was loud or that it was hot or it will be because they executed better than we executed. So at the end of the day, it is still about our preparation and how we execute.”

“We talk about having a road warrior mindset and that's what it's going to take for us,” quarterback Ian Book said. “This week, we don't have to do anything different. We have to keep doing what we're doing, keep trusting the coaches, follow our plan, and we've been talking about this game for a while.”

Notre Dame takes on Georgia on Saturday at 8 p.m.

