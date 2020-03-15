Irish to look for Book to continue to lead

Even though Notre Dame Spring Football has come to a screeching halt.

But the good news is that football will come back at some point.

When it does, the Irish are going to need leadership.

To no one's surprise, some of that leadership will be coming from Ian Book.

Book is one of the two captains returning this season.

Head coach Brian Kelly says Book doesn't need to make a fuss and scream and yell that he just has a special presence about him.

"I think his presence itself has been great," Kelly said. "He's thoughtful. Look, I mean, what's great leadership, right? To me, when you battle through adversity -- after the Michigan game, for him to lead our football team to six consecutive wins, that's pretty good. That shows some resilience and leadership, and all those guys know that. So they want to follow a guy like that just because of his actions from last year. So he's got a ton of credibility and a lot of the respect from his peers."

Now there is no timetable on whether or not we will see Book and the Irish the rest of this spring.

Head Coach Brian Kelly has suspended all football related activity due to corona-virus concerns