Irish tight end Cole Kmet could return for New Mexico game

On the fifth day of fall camp, tight end Cole Kmet broke his collarbone. Kmet went into surgery later that week and, today, Brian Kelly announced his tight end could possibly making a return against New Mexico.

Kmet has been recovering from surgery quite well, according to Kelly.

Kmet has a good history of healing quickly. Last season, he was back on the field for the Stanford game after suffering a high ankle sprain against Ball State.

Back when Kmet broke his collarbone, Kelly's hope was to have him ready to go for the New Mexico game. He says the team should make a decision on his availability later this week.

"He was involved in practice last week, 7 on 7 drills, some teamwork," Kelly said. "We'll make a decision at what level we want to engage him this week, but his x rays looked really good, significant growth relative to his injury. That's going to be a day to day situation as to how we see how far we want to accelerate him."

Notre Dame's home opener with New Mexico is scheduled for 2:30 PM on Saturday. You can watch the game on WNDU.

