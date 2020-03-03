Irish seniors to cherish final games at Purcell Pavilion

It's more than a long shot at this point the Irish will make the NCAA Tournament after Saturday's loss at Wake Forest. But that doesn't mean the Irish still don't have a lot to play for.

This week is especially important for the senior class.

"I'd say that the sense of urgency is always there with us," Irish guard Rex Pflueger said. "We take every game very seriously, ever since our freshman years, and we just need these next two games and then we are on the road to where we want to go."

Their next two games against Florida State and Virginia Tech are the final two games the seniors will ever play at Purcell Pavilion.

The Irish know at this point, every game is a must-win if they want to even have a chance at playing in the NCAA Tournament, but to end the regular season and college careers with two wins at home would be special.

"Definitely a sense of urgency given the fact that we have two more regular-season games as a senior," Irish forward John Mooney said. "It's weird to think of ,so we are going to leave it all out there and give it everything that we have these next couple of weeks. It really is a matter of taking it one game at a time. That's been our focus the last month and why we've made a jump. We're not going to waver from that and just continue to do that."

We'll see if that continues Wednesday night. It's a big one for the Fighting Irish. Tip-off against No. 7 Florida State is set for 9 p.m. You can catch that broadcast on ESPN2.

