Irish say they want to do better at finishing games

The Notre Dame Men's Basketball team dropped a tough game to the no. 13 Louisville Cardinals on Saturday.

For the Irish, it was a similar game they've played all season long.

They started slow and trailed by 12 at the half.

Then fought their way back to take the lead only to lose it late.

They've trailed at halftime in five games this season but have only been able to come back and win two of those.

The team says they know they need to close out games.

"We've been done before and we've come back " forward John Mooney said. "You look at Toledo. The Indiana game we didn't finish but we were down double digits at the half. We're a very poised and mature group to be able to claw and fight back like we did. First of all, we got to stop putting ourselves in that position in the first half. We're a poised and mature team. We know that it's a long game and we like second halfs but again like Dane said we just got to do a better job at finishing games."

Now the Irish get a bit of a break.

They only have one game over the the next ten days.

They take on Georgia Tech in Atlanta on Wednesday.

