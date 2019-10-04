Irish say they are not underestimating Bowling Green

Notre Dame is projected to run away with the victory Saturday over Bowling Green. At this moment in time, the Irish are 45 1/2-point favorites, but the Domers say they aren't taking the Falcons lightly.

For the second straight week, Brian Kelly has challenged the Irish.

Before the Virginia game, Kelly wanted his football team to bounce back in a big way against the Cavaliers, and they did just that.

This week, Kelly wants the Domers to look themselves in the mirror and say, "Do you want to be great, or is this as good as it gets?"

The Notre Dame football team says they've accepted Kelly's challenge once again, and they say they don't plan on underestimating Bowling Green.

"Most teams, when they come into a game where they feel like it's not a top tier opponent, they become victimized by it." Irish linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah said. "They think it's a lower opponent, but it's really not. We think this is one of the best opponents we are going to face, right? That's the mindset we need to go into this game to become greater to respect all of our opponents with the utmost respect,. We are going into this game thinking we are playing Alabama or as we are playing Georgia or another Power 5 school."

It certainly won't be the Alabama Crimson Tide or the Georgia Bulldogs coming to South Bend Saturday, but we will have Irish football in Notre Dame Stadium for the second straight week. Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. on WNDU.

