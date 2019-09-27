Irish safety Jalen Elliott pumped to play against hometown Virginia Cavaliers

Irish safety and captain Jalen Elliott has some extra incentive for Saturday afternoon's game against Virginia. Elliott will be playing against his hometown team.

The Irish safety grew up in Richmond, Virginia, which is about an hour from Virginia's campus in Charlottesville.

Elliott was heavily recruited by the Cavaliers but decided to spend his college football career in South Bend under the shadow of the Golden Dome.

At last year's game on the road at Virginia Tech, Elliott had 26 tickets for friends and family. For Saturday afternoon's game, only Elliott's immediate family will be in attendance.

Nevertheless, Elliott is fired up to play his hometown team and wants to get back in the win column.

"Man, it's a great feeling any time you get to play a team that is from home," Elliott said. "Can't wait to have all of the people watching at home and try to put on a show for them. Man, I think I am usually a pretty upbeat guy. There is no extra motivation needed. Just going to go out and try to do my job for my team."

Elliott isn't the only Golden Domer with Virginia ties; linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and backup quarterback Brendon Clark also hail from the commonwealth.

