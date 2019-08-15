Irish safety Jalen Elliott dreamed about becoming Notre Dame captain

Over the weekend, Notre Dame football announced it's seven captains for the 2019 season.

One of the new captains for the Fighting Irish is safety Jalen Elliott. If you go back to last year's fall camp, this news would have come as a shock.

In fall camp before the 2018 season, the Notre Dame safety position group was coming off of a subpar 2017 campaign. Not one Fighting Irish safety recorded an interception in 2017, and Elliott was running reps with the second team.

But Elliott kept grinding and recorded the first interception by a Notre Dame safety in two years and solidified himself not only as a starter but as one of the leaders of the Fighting Irish.

Elliott says he is ready to lead Notre Dame as a captain and knows the hard work hasn't even started yet.

"It's truly an honor, man," Elliott said. "You dream of stuff like this when you come to Notre Dame. You see so many great captains, but what I remind myself daily is the work is just beginning. Yes, I got named captain along with a bunch of other great captains, but at the same time, I have to continue to push. I have to continue to lead, because that's what my coaches and teammates are expecting of me."

Elliott seems to know what it takes to be a leader for Notre Dame. It also helps that two-time captain Drue Tranquill was his roommate during his freshman year in South Bend.

