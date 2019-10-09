Irish safety Alohi GIlman picked Notre Dame over USC during recruitment

In last years's Notre Dame-USC game in Los Angeles, the Irish trailed 10-7 as they walked into the locker room at halftime.

Fighting Irish safety Alohi Gilman then rallied the troops with an epic halftime speech, and Notre Dame went on to win 24-17 to punch their ticket to the College Football Playoff.

But Gilman almost wasn't a Domer.

He spent his freshman season playing at the Naval Academy under Ken Niumatalolo.

After a breakout 2016 season where he was second on the Midshippmen in tackles, Gilman garnered attention from some of the top college football programs in the country, including Notre Dame and USC.

Gilman decided to transfer to Notre Dame to play for Brian Kelly and the Fighting Irish over playing for Clay Helton and the USC Trojans. It's a decision the Notre Dame captain is definitely proud of.

"Notre Dame and USC were actually my Top 2 when I was coming out and transferring," Gilman said. "I was planning on taking an official visit [to USC] after Notre Dame. I ended up not and committing here. I think both of them presented similar things that were of interest of mine. Notre Dame, overall, felt like a place I was comfortable with, a place I could see myself in the future. It matched my personality and who I was. I went with it and never looked back."

Obviously, Gilman is glad he chose Notre Dame and said he will partake in some trash talking on Saturday against the Trojans.

Kickoff Saturday night between Notre Dame and USC is set for 7:30 p.m., and you can catch the broadcast right here on WNDU.

