Irish rushing game shines in USC win

It was a windy night Sat. night at Notre Dame Stadium, both in the air but also on the ground as the Irish were flying on the ground.

Notre Dame rushed for 308 yards against the Trojans Sat. night.

Tony Jones Jr. had yet another 100-yard rushing game, his fourth of the year.

He finished with a career-best 176 rushing yards.

“To be honest, I saw my line working hard,” Jones Jr. said. “I saw my tight ends working hard and I just put my team on my back and do whatever I can do.”

Head coach Brian Kelly said the blue and gold had to adjust their game plan once they saw the Trojans setting up two deep.

“We have to be able to offensively, if you're going to play two deep, we've got to run the football,” Kelly said. “If we can't, we're not good enough. If you're going to play man and pressure us and load the box, it's hard to run the football, we'd better be able to throw the football, and that effectively is what happened. We had fair numbers to run the football today, and that's how we won the football game.”

It gave the Irish the perfect opportunity to run the ball.

“The biggest thing for us is persistence and we keep doing our job no matter what,” offensive lineman Robert Hainsey said. “That shows after a while, you start wearing them down a bit. You keep hitting them and hitting them and hitting them and run the ball, eventually you're going to start breaking big runs like we did. So it's just a persistence and a physicality up front with the running backs and the tight ends and us.”

The Irish moved up to the no. 8 spot in the latest AP poll as they head into the bye week.

