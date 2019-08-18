Irish running backs want to push each other in 2019

With the loss of Dexter Williams to the NFL, Jafar Armstrong and Tony Jones Jr. are stepping up to split duties as the top Irish running back.

Last season Armstrong rushed for nearly 400 yards and seven touchdowns including a pair against Michigan and Wake Forest while Jones rushed for 392 yards and three touchdowns.

The two backs have each other's back but also pushes each other to better themselves.

“Me and Tony just try and build off each other,” Armstrong said. “If Tony makes a big play, I'm going to try and make a big play. Tony is a really good back and it's just good to have that competition. If I see Tony make a 40-yard run, I get in and try to make a 50-yard run. Tony is fast. Tony is strong. Tony can make guys miss. It's great to have him in the backfield.”

