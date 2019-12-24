Irish remain motivated for bowl game

The Fighting Irish wrap up their season this weekend with the Camping World Bowl.

While the bowl game isn't what many expected heading into the season, the Irish still are motivated to get one more win.

“If you love football, I don't know why you wouldn't be playing in it, you know,” captain and defensive end Khalid Kareem said. “This is my last opportunity to play with my brothers who I've started this with. I wouldn't give that opportunity up for anything. So, that's why I'm playing and that's my motivation to keep going.”

Heading into this season, expectations were sky-high for a repeat trip to the College Football Playoff. But those dreams came to a screeching halt with the Michigan loss.

Now, the Irish find themselves out of the playoff and out of a New Year's Six bowl.

“Yeah, we didn't make a New Year's Six bowl, but we still went 10-2,” offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg said. “It's pretty good. Obviously, not where we want to be, but there's one more game for us to win. We didn't train all this time, all of these months to go into a bowl game and lose. It doesn't matter what bowl game it is. We're going to get in there. We're going to work hard and hopefully pull out a victory.”

The Irish want to finish the season victorious.

“When you're lining up with 10 other guys on the field, you want to be there and you don't want to be the guy to let the ball leak or having anything fall on your shoulders, so you just play for the guys next to you,” linebacker Drew White said. “That's what we're going to be playing for in Orlando.”

Notre Dame looks to get one more win on the season when they take on Iowa State at noon on Saturday.

Our live reports from Orlando begin Thursday.

