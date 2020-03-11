Irish ready to open up ACC tournament

Notre Dame Men's Basketball is less than an hour away from tipoff for their first game of the ACC tournament.

At the Irish are hoping that history will repeat itself.

"It's just got to keep our minds right," guard Rex Pflueger said. "You know last time Notre Dame was in Greensboro, we won the whole thing. Obviously we weren't a part of that team. But we're a part of that culture. We're going to do the best from our standpoint to help lead from a team perspective."

The last time the ACC tournament was held at the Greensboro Coliseum, the Irish won the whole thing back in 2015.

"I think the biggest thing is our confidence and making sure we're going in there and we're playing Notre Dame basketball," guard T.J. Gibbs said. "We know that we're playing for something bigger. It's more than just our team. But it's also the culture and this program. It means a lot to all of us. "

Tonight, Notre Dame begins their quest to win four games in four days to become ACC tourney champs once again.

"I think that's why we've had some success in the second half of the conference season," forward John Mooney said. "We've been laser-locked focused. Coaches have been talking about being locked in. And really taking it one game at a time. We're not going to change that. We understand that we have a big challenge going down to Greensboro but hey we're going to take it one game at a time."

Notre Dame takes on Boston College at 7 over on ESPN 2 for the second round of the ACC tournament.

The two teams split their series during the season.

