Irish prepare for rival UCLA

Last year, the Irish lost in a heartbreaker with a last-second shot to give the Bruins the 65-62 victory. Saturday, they meet again, with the Irish hoping to right those wrongs.

Both teams come into Saturday's game with a 7-3 record. This is only the 12th time that neither team appears in national rankings. The Bruins lead the all-time series 29-20.

For the Irish, head coach Mike Brey wants the team to control the tempo.

"Can we out-offensive efficient our opponents and defend well enough and not foul and not get overly physical?" Brey asked. "You know, it's kind of who we've been, and it'll be tested, because we have to be physical against UCLA. We've been good with the ball [this] year. It's not like we up until the first half of Boston College, but I just think that we've been reluctant at times to rise up and confidently, almost in a cocky way -- cause we've had a lot of these cocky offensive guys -- rise up over a guy and shoot it if it's a pretty good shot early in the possession after ball reversal."

Bill Walton and Digger Phelps will be on the call for this one, which will be entertaining, to say the least.

Tipoff is set for 3 p.m.

