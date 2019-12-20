Irish prepare for Crossroads Classic

Notre Dame men's basketball is back in action Saturday afternoon for the annual Crossroads Classic in Indianapolis.

Notre Dame takes on Indiana in the 73rd meeting between the two teams. The Hoosiers lead the series 50-22.

"This is Year 9, but I've liked it. It's been a great thing," head coach Mike Brey said. "We've played pretty well down there. We're 4-4. We've blown a couple, but we've played well. It's a great atmosphere."

It's a rivalry that dates back to 1908.

It's Notre Dame's first game since their dominating win over UCLA last weekend.

Brey said he understands how important this matchup is for the Irish.

"It''s been great for our program because playing Indiana is important.," Brey said. "Again, that doesn't mean any disrespect to Purdue, that's a good matchup too. But I've lived in this area, lived out here for 20 years, when we didn't play Indiana for a while, we dropped the home and home, and that ended because of the ACC/Big Ten and everything. People were kind of like, eh, I kind of liked playing Indiana. I'm also very clued in to a lot of IU fans are also Notre Dame basketball fans. They're able to root for both, so it's a good game for us."

The game is set for noon on ESPN.

Purdue and Butler also square off in the other half of the classic at 2:30 p.m. on BTN

