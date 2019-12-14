Irish players fired up to be back on the field

After celebrating the season at last night's echoes, the Fighting Irish were back on the practice field this morning.

Over the past two weeks, the coaches were traveling around the country recruiting, while the players focused on classes and workouts.

But now business is back to normal.

The team is moving on from offensive coordinator Chip Long.

Head Coach Brian Kelly said Lance Taylor will organize the run game while Tom Rees will organize the passing game.

The players just want to get back out there.

“We just can't wait to get back out on the field,” defensive lineman Jamir Jones said. “It's kind of sad and it kind of felt like football was done. Now that we got our opponent and we got our time and date, we are just ready to prepare for it.”

“I think all of us were able to kind of mentally and physically check out just for a second and rest up a little bit and get ready,” quarterback Ian Books said. “I've been talking to the guys. Everyone is just excited to get back out there and prepare for Iowa State.”

“Let's Go!” cornerback Shaun Crawford said. “We're ready. We've had a few weeks off and so it's been a little different. It's not normal just going to class and having lifts here and then just picking back up at practice. So I'm excited for the guys to get back out. Knock some rust off that we've picked up through the break. I'm just ready to see everyone compete, get back out there and just focus on winning this bowl game.”

Another Golden Domer picked up some hardware Saturday night.

Long snapper John Shannon was named the Patrick Mannelly Long Snapper of the Year.

He is the first ever recipient of the award.

