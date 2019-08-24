Irish offensive line works to find their rhythm

Offensive line head coach Jeff Quinn continues to shape his unit.

With Sam Mustipher and Alex Bars gone, Quinn will be relying on a quartet of returning starters.

Captain Robert Hainsey at right tackle, Liam Eichenberg at left tackle, Tommy Kraemer at right guard and Aaron Banks at left guard are the returning starters.

Redshirt freshman Jarrett Patterson will take over at center.

It will be the first full season this line has worked together, but Quinn says the four's experience in the final weeks of the 2018 season have helped them through this fall camp.

“You feel good that those guys understand what it takes each and every day to get themselves ready to compete at the highest level,” Quinn said. “You lean very heavily on that experience. You know Rob Hainsey, obviously a two year starter, Tommy Kraemer, now Liam with a year under his belt, Banks came in halfway through the season in the Navy game, he's done extremely well so. This is a unit that's been meshing and doing very well together. They understand the defenses, the calls and they are feeding off of one another. As we continue to work through our game plan for Louisville, you know I see a lot of progress out of this group.”

