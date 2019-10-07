Irish offensive depth shines in Bowling Green win

The Fighting Irish put 52 points on the board Saturday afternoon which allowed for plenty of Golden Domers to have their hand in the victory.

Nine different Notre Dame receivers had at least one reception on Saturday.

Javon McKinley led the way with 104 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Phil Jurkovec picked up his first career touchdown in the third quarter.

“Yeah, I think there's enough talent there on the offensive side of the ball that if we're required to get those guys touches, they're going to make plays for us,” Kelly said. “Getting McKinley involved was something that we wanted to get done today. You saw the rotation at the backfield. That was an important piece of what we wanted to get done today, as well. That was more of a focus. The rest of it just happened as part of the offense and distribution of the football.”

The Irish backfield also saw plenty of action with six different backs getting handoffs and Tony Jones Jr. picking up his third 100 plus rushing yard game of the season.

It's that added depth that helps the Irish outplay their opponents.

“We have a lot of great players,” quarterback Ian Book said. “We want to get everyone in as much as we can and it's great to see. Like I said earlier, guys stepping up making big plays, big trump plays.”