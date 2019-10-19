Irish men's basketball begins season with tough opponent

The Irish Men’s Basketball team has a different way to start the year...this time with a conference opponent.

For Notre Dame, they'll be facing one of their toughest opponents right off the bat.

The Irish begin on the road taking on the Tar Heels.

In last season's matchup, the Irish lost 75 to 69 as the Tar Heels were on their way to another appearance in the Sweet 16.

Head coach Mike Brey believes it's an interesting way to start the season.

“It sounded great two years ago when we were at our league meetings,” Brey said. “To the best basketball conference in America is going to start with league games. Certainly to generate some eye balls for the ACC Network. It sounded like a good idea until June when your schedule comes out. You start looking and go man that's one heck of a way to start it so. But you know what at the end of the day it's great. I think it has your players’ attention more. Because in three weeks, we're heading to Chapel Hill. I'm sure, I haven't had to yet but I'm sure I'll drop that you know quite a bit over the next ten days.”

The Notre Dame Men's Basketball team takes on the Tar Heels on Nov. 6 at 7.

