Irish look to lean on leadership from returning players

Basketball season is less than three weeks away and for the Irish men's team, they are returning a lot of familiar faces

The Irish return 10 players from last year's team including four starters meaning everyone is comfortable with each other.

Notre Dame is expected to be a bubble team this year finding themselves ranked at 42 in the first KenPom rankings of the year.

Head coach Mike Brey will be relying on his four seniors and one grad student to lead the team through the tough ACC schedule

The players are ready to keep the strong culture alive.

“As one of the older guys on the team, Coach Brey kind of expects us to be the leaders and kind of set the tone each day,” John Mooney said. “That's what me, TJ, Rex, and Nik Djogo have done, just setting an example for the younger guys. Really just conveying a sense of confidence with them, because if we want to be successful we have to believe we can do it.”

“Just strengthening the relationships with the younger guys has always kind of been a plus for us,” TJ Gibbs said. “I know I don't have to do it all. We have a great squad. We have a great unit. And I'm not taking anything for granted.”

Notre Dame gets their season underway down at Chapel Hill taking on North Carolina on Nov. 6.

